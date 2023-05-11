Texas A&M hosts Alabama in home series finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies will take the field at Blue Bell Park for the final time this season when they host Alabama for a three-game series, beginning with the series opener on Friday night.

First pitch for Game 1 of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m.The Aggies, Crimson Tide and Auburn all enter the weekend tied for third in the SEC West after picking up series wins over teams ranked in the national top-five. A&M picked up a key series win over No. 4 Florida while Alabama defended its home turf with a series win over No. 5 Vanderbilt.

GAME COVERAGE TV/STREAMING: Each of the first two games are set to be aired on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson and Boomer White calling the action... things will move over to the SEC Network for the Sunday finale with Tom Hart and Kyle Peterson.

RADIO: Each game can also be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone.... Andrew Monaco will be in the booth with JB Moss providing analysis... Scott Clendenin will join the pair in the booth for the series finale... the pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

SOCIAL: Fans can get in-game updates on social media by following @AggieBaseball on Twitter.

PARKING AROUND BLUE BELL PARK Due to Texas A&M Commencement ceremonies taking place this weekend at Reed Arena, please be prepared for temporary parking adjustments for Aggie Baseball games on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

All baseball parking (except those with permits in Lot 100J, Blue Bell Parking Lot) will be temporarily relocated to West Campus Garage on Friday and Saturday of the Alabama series. Access to park in WCG will be free of charge. Parking on Sunday will be back at Reed Arena, and you may access the lot with your Reed parking permit or $5 cash for those without a permit.

PROMOTIONS AT THE BALLPARK FRIDAY Friday’s series opener will include the Friday Night Postgame Fireworks, which have been scheduled for each Friday night home game during SEC play.

SATURDAY It’s Senior Day for the Aggies with the 2023 senior class being honored prior to the start of play. The senior class includes Austin Bost, Matt Dillard, Carson Lambert, Brett Minnich and Jordan Thompson.After the game, make sure to grab a commemorative poster print from live painter, Matt Miller who captured the Aggies win over Ole Miss earlier in the season. Prints will be available for fans to pick up as they exit the stadium once the game has concluded.

SUNDAY It’ll be Sunday Funday a day early for the finale vs the Crimson Tide with kids 12-years old and under able to run the bases and get autographs following the conclusion of the game. There will be a giveaway for maroon youth Aggie script shirts, and the game will serve as a double-point game for 12th Man Rewards. Kids can get face paint on the 1st base concourse by the playground. Lines close at the end of the first inning. Kids can also pick up “Aggies” script white t-shirts, available for the first 500 kids at the Howdy Team table on the concourse by Sec. 106.

