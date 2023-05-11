Texas A&M softball one and done at SEC tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies were edged out in eight innings, 1-0, in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament action. The contest ended with the tying run at second and winning run at first for the Maroon & White.

The teams played on an even keel for the first seven innings with each team scratching out two hits in a scoreless contest.

The Gamecocks (35-19) finally broke the scoring seal in the eighth. Two of the first three South Carolina hitters got by pitches and with two outs, Riley Blampied threaded a single through the right side for the go-ahead run.

After South Carolina claimed the lead, the contest instantly entered a 4-hour, 9-minute, weather delay.

When play resumed at 8:11 pm, another Gamecock batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Emiley Kennedy induced an inning-ending grounder to first base.

The Aggies (33-19) gave South Carolina all they could handle in their last trip to the plate. The frame started with Rylen Wiggins nearly tying the contest with a blast to the fence where leftfielder Marissa Gonzalez was able to get a glove on it and knock it down to herself for the out. Bre Warren drew a four-pitch walk to bring the winning run to the plate. After Allie Enright struck out looking at a 2-2 pitch, Grace Uribe worked a seven-pitch to give A&M two runners. The final out came when Koko Wooley flied out to leftfield after fouling off three two-strike pitches.

Shaylee Ackerman stymied the Gamecocks the first four innings, allowing just two runners, both hit batsmen, while striking out three. Kennedy (11-5) was saddled with the loss, yielding one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five in 4.0 innings.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket field of 64 will be revealed Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Shaylee Ackerman – 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Emiley Kennedy – 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T8 | Emma Sellers was hit by a pitch to start the inning and stole second base with one out. Jordan Fabian also got plunked by a pitch to give the Gamecocks a second baserunner. After Emiley Kennedy fanned Zoe Laneaux for the second out of the frame, Riley Blampied threaded a single through the right side of the inning for the Ice breaker. SC 1, A&M 0.

