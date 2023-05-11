Texas A&M University awards thousands of degrees in graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of Texas A&M University graduates made their way across the stage on Thursday.

Starting May 11, Reed Arena stayed packed with graduates and their visitors for the Spring Commencement Ceremonies. The university is awarding roughly 11,900 degrees to spring graduates at 17 ceremonies.

Many graduates who spoke with KBTX on Thursday said before walking the stage, they took time to reflect on their journey at Texas A&M. One of those Aggies, Richard Bowman, gave the invocation at the 2 p.m. graduation on Thursday.

“I’ve been here for four years, I’ve loved every second of being in Aggieland. Coming here has been the best opportunity in the world. Being a part of the Corps of Cadets and to see what it really means to be an Aggie and that Aggie spirit is amazing,” said Bowman.

As for the future, Bowman said he will work in the Microbiology department at Texas A&M before attending medical school, with hopes of being commissioned as a US Army medical officer through the Health Professions Scholarship Program.

“The best thing about graduating is knowing I always get to wear this ring on my finger,” said Bowman. “I am able to always be a part of the Aggie Network and I’m forever grateful. When I first stepped foot on campus I felt welcomed. It’s a place I really appreciate.”

For more details on the rest of the graduation ceremonies, visit here.

