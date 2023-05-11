Three Aggies Bag SEC Awards

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 11, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies had three players recognized as the SEC announced the men’s golf season awards Thursday. Sam Bennett and William Paysse earned All-SEC distinction while Michael Heidelbaugh was selected to the SEC Community Service Team.

Bennett was named to the All-SEC First Team for the third consecutive season. Paysse, who was selected to the second team, picked up his second All-SEC award.

Adding to a trophy case that includes the 122nd U.S. Amateur championship and Silver Cup as low amateur at the Masters Tournament, Bennett garnered SEC recognition for the fifth consecutive year. He was tabbed SEC All-Freshman in 2019 and All-SEC Second Team in 2020 before rattling off three straight first-team honors as well as being named the 2022 SEC Golfer of the Year. This season, Bennett owns a 70.41 scoring average, including -0.97 vs. par in 29 rounds. He earned his fifth career collegiate win at the 2023 John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii.

Battling through a midseason injury, Paysse grinded out a 71.39 scoring average over eight tournaments and logged three top 10 finishes, including a win at the Badger Invitational to start the season. He also finished third at the talent-laden Southern Highlands Collegiate. Paysse also garnered All-SEC First Team and Freshman SEC, as well as PING All-America Honorable Mention and GCAA National All-Freshman in 2020.

Heidelbaugh was involved in copious amounts of service projects as he earned a spot on the SEC Community Service Team. Serving as a Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative, he is the point man for the men’s golf team’s community service initiatives. He is involved in Aggies CAN, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the country, and The Big Event, the largest one-day student-run service project in the nation. Heidelbaugh also spearheads the team’s annual day of community service at Traditions Club, with trash pickup and light maintenance in areas surrounding the course. Outside of activities at A&M, he volunteers at Dallas Life homeless recovery shelter during visits home, as well as serving as a coach at junior golfer camps at his home course.

The Aggies return to action on Monday, May 15 when they tee off at the three-day NCAA Salem Regional. Action takes place at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina.

