Treat of the Day: College Station ISD yearbook staffs earn state recognition

By Heather Falls
Published: May. 11, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School yearbook staffs are earning some state recognition.

The students earned awards from the UIL’s Interscholastic League Press Conference.

Additionally, the Cougar Pride Yearbook staff was recognized by the ILPC with an Award of Distinguished Merit, the association’s highest rating.

Several students also earned state medals in the class 5A division.

  • Hannah Gourley, CSHS - 3rd Place Academics Spread
  • Lorelei Harrison, CSHS - 3rd Place Student Life Spread
  • Masie Johnson, AMCHS - honorable mention for People Section Spread for Yearbook
  • Elizabeth Morton, CSHS - 2nd Place Story and 3rd Place Senior Photo Portfolio
  • Natalie Richards, CSHS - 3rd Place Clubs/Organizations
  • Ashley Watts, CSHS - 3rd Place Student Life Spread

