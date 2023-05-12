Aggie ACHIEVE seniors make history at graduation

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is awarding roughly 11,900 degrees to spring 2023 graduates, and four of them are the first to graduate from their program.

The Aggie ACHIEVE seniors who walked across the stage Thursday are Courtney, Lexi, Matthew and Miguel.

Aggie ACHIEVE is a comprehensive transition program (CTP) for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) who have exited high school.

Students who complete all four years of the Aggie ACHIEVE program graduate with a Certificate in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M.

Learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a...
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Texas Rangers asked to investigate officer involved shooting
Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
Highway 21 in Bryan near Hooper Street in the Castle Heights area.
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on SH 21 in Bryan

Latest News

The Brazos County A&M Club raises funds for student scholarships and activities
More tickets available for Brazos County Coach’s Night
These are the first students to graduate from the four year program
Feel Good Friday: First class of Aggie ACHIEVE seniors graduate
Police looked into the incident and found the student had no intent to use it.
BB gun found in Jane Long Intermediate student’s backpack
Kayleigh Thomas was live from the classroom
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Weather live from College Hills Elementary School 5/11/23