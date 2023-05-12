Aggie ACHIEVE seniors make history at graduation

COLLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is awarding roughly 11,900 degrees to spring 2023 graduates, and four of them are the first to graduate from their program.

The Aggie ACHIEVE seniors who walked across the stage Thursday are Courtney, Lexi, Matthew and Miguel.

Aggie ACHIEVE is a comprehensive transition program (CTP) for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) who have exited high school.

Students who complete all four years of the Aggie ACHIEVE program graduate with a Certificate in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M.

