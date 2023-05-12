BB gun found in Jane Long Intermediate student’s backpack

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD tells KBTX an air-soft BB gun was found at Jane Long Intermediate School Friday.

The district says the BB gun was in the student’s backpack and the student showed it to other students.

The BB gun was confiscated and parents were notified.

Police looked into the incident and found the student had no intent to use it.

