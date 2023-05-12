B/CS Chamber in DC: Funding for workforce training

WASHINGTON (KBTX) - Talk to any business owner or manager and they’ll likely tell you they need more skilled employees.

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce has been in Washington this week talking to lawmakers about our community’s needs. That includes getting increased funding for workforce training programs like the ones offered by Bryan ISD.

It’s only been open since 2019, but the district’s Career and Technical Education Complex is already making an impact across the Brazos Valley.

“We prepare kids for careers after high school,” said David Reynolds, Director of Career & Technical Education.

Reynolds says there are currently about 5,000 students involved in career and technical education courses.

“We put four programs here: welding, automotive, construction and industrial engineering so we could increase the capacity that we offer our students,” said Reynolds.

Students from Bryan, College Station, Caldwell and Snook get hands-on learning in what the district calls a targeted occupation.

“Our job is to try to fill that skills gap. That’s why we opened our doors to outside school districts that want to take part in these programs,” said Reynolds. “When they come through our programs and leave here, they can go out and make a good living with the skills that we’re teaching in Bryan ISD.”

He says they’re teaching more than just specialized skills. Employers across the area have asked them to teach students soft skills too, according to Reynolds.

“Showing up to work on time, communication skills all these things. A work ethic,” said Reynolds.

Local industry experts also spend time with the students.

“They come work with them and talk to them because they’re looking for future employees,” said Reynolds.

College Station ISD’s board recently approved building their own career and technical education center.

Local business leaders are asking Congress to invest funding at the state, regional and local level to continue workforce training like this.

“Workforce is our biggest issue that we’re facing right now whether it’s retention or attraction of companies. First thing they ask, do you have a workforce,” said Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

“CTE is always changing and so we’re trying to prepare kids now for jobs that probably aren’t even created yet, but they’ll be ready,” said Reynolds.

