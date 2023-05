CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Georgetown faced off at Caldwell High School in game one of the regional quarterfinals.

The Eagles took the advantage in the 4th inning with two solo home runs from Isa Torres and Samantha Swan.

College Station was unable to come back in the final 3 innings and lost 2-0.

