Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tell Runyan joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on May 12.

Runyan is a singer-songwriter based in Stephenville, Texas. During the early part of his career, he started performing at open microphone nights in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Runyan describes his sound as Americana music that can only be labeled as original and is the middle of working on a new album.

Runyan will be at The Canteen Bar & Grill in College Station on May 12.

You can learn more about Runyan, upcoming shows, or hear his songs on his website.

He performed “Feels Like Home” on First News at Four. His performance can be found below.

