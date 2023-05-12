Game two against Alabama moved to noon start on Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the likelihood of inclement weather in the area, the middle game of Texas A&M’s weekend series vs Alabama has been moved forward to a noon start on Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

Friday’s series opener is still schedule for 6 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network+, as will Saturday’s contest. The series finale on Sunday is still scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch and will be aired on SEC Network.

Due to Texas A&M Commencement ceremonies taking place this weekend at Reed Arena, those planning to come to any of the games are asked to please be prepared for temporary parking adjustments for Aggie Baseball games on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

All baseball parking (except those with permits in Lot 100J, Blue Bell Parking Lot) will be temporarily relocated to West Campus Garage on Friday and Saturday of the Alabama series. Access to park in WCG will be free of charge. Parking on Sunday will be back at Reed Arena, and you may access the lot with your Reed parking permit or $5 cash for those without a permit.

