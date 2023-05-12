KinderHill Brew Lab celebrates 2 year anniversary

By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The KinderHill Brew Lab owners just reached another milestone. The biergarten has now been open for two years and owners Laura Hill and Jason Kinderman are hosting a Terrible Twos Party throughout the weekend to celebrate.

“We can’t believe we’ve been open two years already,” Hill said. “It feels like so much time has gone by but also it seems like a blink of an eye, so we’re just excited to celebrate.”

Guests can enjoy live music, special beer on tap, and surprises. One of those surprises? The release of four new beers. Those are the Puddin Paws, the Annihilatrix, the Ube-B Baby and the Ambrosia Salad, which is named after the couple’s dog.

The beers can be enjoyed in one of KinderHill’s new glasses that’s part of a beer package. It includes the glass, three beer tickets to try what’s on tap and a sticker.

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.

Although the weekend’s party will celebrate KinderHill’s 2 year anniversary, the business has been years in the making. Both Hill and Kinderman have over 10 years of professional brewing experience.

Both bring their interests and background into their selection. Kinderman enjoys the artistic side of brewing and likes coming up with new beers inspired by travel and his favorite foods. Hill focuses on the scientific side and makes sure everything from grain to glass is at the highest level.

Kinderman said it’s been heartwarming to see the community embrace their business and make the biergarten an enjoyable destination for people and their pets.

“The community has been so supportive of everything we’ve done,” Kinderman said.

You can keep up with the Terrible Twos Party on Facebook and Instagram.

KinderHill Brew Lab is located at 800 South Bryan Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a...
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Texas Rangers asked to investigate officer involved shooting
Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting
Sergeant Joshua Clouse, 39, of Cameron.
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
Highway 21 in Bryan near Hooper Street in the Castle Heights area.
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on SH 21 in Bryan

Latest News

B/CS Chamber in DC: Funding for workforce training
B/CS Chamber in DC: Funding for workforce training
Sergeant Joshua Clouse, 39, of Cameron.
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
B/CS Chamber in DC: Funding for workforce training
B/CS Chamber in DC: Funding for workforce training
College Station ISD student named Congressional art competition winner
College Station ISD student named Congressional art competition winner