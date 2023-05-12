KinderHill Brew Lab celebrates 2 year anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The KinderHill Brew Lab owners just reached another milestone. The biergarten has now been open for two years and owners Laura Hill and Jason Kinderman are hosting a Terrible Twos Party throughout the weekend to celebrate.

“We can’t believe we’ve been open two years already,” Hill said. “It feels like so much time has gone by but also it seems like a blink of an eye, so we’re just excited to celebrate.”

Guests can enjoy live music, special beer on tap, and surprises. One of those surprises? The release of four new beers. Those are the Puddin Paws, the Annihilatrix, the Ube-B Baby and the Ambrosia Salad, which is named after the couple’s dog.

The beers can be enjoyed in one of KinderHill’s new glasses that’s part of a beer package. It includes the glass, three beer tickets to try what’s on tap and a sticker.

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.

Although the weekend’s party will celebrate KinderHill’s 2 year anniversary, the business has been years in the making. Both Hill and Kinderman have over 10 years of professional brewing experience.

Both bring their interests and background into their selection. Kinderman enjoys the artistic side of brewing and likes coming up with new beers inspired by travel and his favorite foods. Hill focuses on the scientific side and makes sure everything from grain to glass is at the highest level.

Kinderman said it’s been heartwarming to see the community embrace their business and make the biergarten an enjoyable destination for people and their pets.

“The community has been so supportive of everything we’ve done,” Kinderman said.

You can keep up with the Terrible Twos Party on Facebook and Instagram.

KinderHill Brew Lab is located at 800 South Bryan Avenue.

