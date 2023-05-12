Maxvill Stanek, Theil Named to U.S. Team for World University Games

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving assistant coach Caroline Maxvill Stanek was named the women’s swimming head assistant coach of Team USA for the upcoming FISU 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. She will be joined by Aggie swimmer Caroline Theil at the international meet, the organization announced this week. 

“I am grateful and excited to be able to represent our country in Chengdu with this team,” Maxvill Stanek said. “This staff and the athletes’ enthusiasm is contagious and all are already hard at work to continue the tradition of elite performances on the international stage.”Maxvill Stanek will team up with head coach Jacy Dyer, the head coach at Fairfield University. 

Maxvill Stanek is in her second season on the A&M staff and this season she helped the Aggies return to the top 25 at NCAA Championships as A&M put up 25 points and brought home six All-America honors on the swimming side. The Dallas, Texas, native was a four-year letterwinner at Texas A&M and assisted the Aggies in winning two Big 12 Titles in 2008 and 2010. Stanek became a graduate assistant at TCU and an assistant coach at Miami and LSU before returning to Aggieland in August of 2021.

Theil will join her assistant coach in Chengdu after being selected to represent the United States this summer at the World University Games. Theil recently wrapped up her collegiate career as a two-time NCAA qualifier, CSCAA Scholar All-American and Honorable Mention All-American, despite battling injuries throughout her career. 

The World University Games return for the first time since 2019 after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The Games are the world’s largest event for student-athletes and are held every two years in the odd year. This year, the World University Games will take place from July 28 through August 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a...
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Texas Rangers asked to investigate officer involved shooting
Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
Highway 21 in Bryan near Hooper Street in the Castle Heights area.
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on SH 21 in Bryan

Latest News

Three Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors
Texas A&M vs Alabama baseball
Game two against Alabama moved to noon start on Saturday
KBTX Baseball
2023 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results
2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Wells to Participate in USA Basketball 3x3 National Team Trials