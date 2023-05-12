Maxvill Stanek, Theil Named to U.S. Team for World University Games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving assistant coach Caroline Maxvill Stanek was named the women’s swimming head assistant coach of Team USA for the upcoming FISU 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. She will be joined by Aggie swimmer Caroline Theil at the international meet, the organization announced this week.

“I am grateful and excited to be able to represent our country in Chengdu with this team,” Maxvill Stanek said. “This staff and the athletes’ enthusiasm is contagious and all are already hard at work to continue the tradition of elite performances on the international stage.”Maxvill Stanek will team up with head coach Jacy Dyer, the head coach at Fairfield University.

Maxvill Stanek is in her second season on the A&M staff and this season she helped the Aggies return to the top 25 at NCAA Championships as A&M put up 25 points and brought home six All-America honors on the swimming side. The Dallas, Texas, native was a four-year letterwinner at Texas A&M and assisted the Aggies in winning two Big 12 Titles in 2008 and 2010. Stanek became a graduate assistant at TCU and an assistant coach at Miami and LSU before returning to Aggieland in August of 2021.

Theil will join her assistant coach in Chengdu after being selected to represent the United States this summer at the World University Games. Theil recently wrapped up her collegiate career as a two-time NCAA qualifier, CSCAA Scholar All-American and Honorable Mention All-American, despite battling injuries throughout her career.

The World University Games return for the first time since 2019 after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The Games are the world’s largest event for student-athletes and are held every two years in the odd year. This year, the World University Games will take place from July 28 through August 8, 2023.

