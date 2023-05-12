More tickets available for Brazos County Coach’s Night

By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 12, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to high demand, ticket sales have reopened for Brazos County Coach’s Night.

Brazos County A&M Club Coach’s Night featuring Texas A&M University Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher is Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan’s Midtown Park Park.

There will be a VIP reception, dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auction.

The Brazos County A&M Club raises funds for student scholarships and activities. To date, the Club has donated over $1.2 million to fund scholarships and programs for Aggies.

For tickets, go to their website.

