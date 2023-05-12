Nearly 4,000 BTU customers knocked offline Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been an unpleasant afternoon for hundreds of BTU customers near and south of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

Power was knocked off just after 4 p.m. for an estimated 3,800 customers.

BTU says crews were working to repair downed power lines around the Carson Street area.

At 6:30 p.m. BTU says crews repaired the lines in the area but were still working to restore power to the S College, Villa Maria, and Wellborn Road areas.

At 7:00 p.m., BTU said system operators had partially restored the outage near Midtown Park but crews continue to work to restore those that remain without power.

System Operators have partially restored the outage near Midtown Park. Crews continue to work to restore those that remain without power (pictured below). #BTUAlerts pic.twitter.com/1VWVzsY5hE — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) May 12, 2023

