Nearly 4,000 BTU customers knocked offline Thursday
Power was knocked off just after 4 p.m. for an estimated 3,800 customers.
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been an unpleasant afternoon for hundreds of BTU customers near and south of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.
Power was knocked off just after 4 p.m. for an estimated 3,800 customers.
BTU says crews were working to repair downed power lines around the Carson Street area.
At 6:30 p.m. BTU says crews repaired the lines in the area but were still working to restore power to the S College, Villa Maria, and Wellborn Road areas.
At 7:00 p.m., BTU said system operators had partially restored the outage near Midtown Park but crews continue to work to restore those that remain without power.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.