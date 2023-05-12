Nearly 4,000 BTU customers knocked offline Thursday

Power was knocked off just after 4 p.m. for an estimated 3,800 customers.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been an unpleasant afternoon for hundreds of BTU customers near and south of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

Power was knocked off just after 4 p.m. for an estimated 3,800 customers.

BTU says crews were working to repair downed power lines around the Carson Street area.

At 6:30 p.m. BTU says crews repaired the lines in the area but were still working to restore power to the S College, Villa Maria, and Wellborn Road areas.

At 7:00 p.m., BTU said system operators had partially restored the outage near Midtown Park but crews continue to work to restore those that remain without power.

