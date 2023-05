BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large vehicle that rolled onto its side blocked traffic Thursday night on Highway 21 in Bryan.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. in the Castle Heights area near Hooper Street.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene but it is not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

