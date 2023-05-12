Ranger Home Builders give sneak peak of St. Jude Dream Home

By Amy Licerio
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are still available for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The giveaway is an opportunity for someone to win a brand new home for only $100. But more importantly, every $100 ticket will support the mission of St. Jude Research Hospital to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude.

Martha Vilas and and Matt Jones with Ranger Home Builders stopped by The Three to give us a sneak peak at the St. Jude’s Dream Home.

“The home this year is in the Rudder Point subdivision in Bryan. It’s a 3 bed, 2 Bath, 1300 square foot home and it’s just totally charming from the inside,” Vilas said.

“Thanks to a lot of national sponsors like Bosch, donated all the appliances for the home. Kichler donated all the lighting which is really nice, yeah,” Jones said.

Villas encouraged everyone to get the raffle ticket for a good cause

“It’s $100 raffle ticket and you do have the chance to win the house. But more than that, you have a chance and you will make an impact on the lives of kids who are literally fighting for their lives in the families,” said Vilas.

“We’ve heard some amazing stories from patients who have benefited from programs just like this and it is just amazing and makes it all worthwhile.”

Get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to further the St. Jude Research Hospital mission of ending childhood cancer.

A $100 ticket puts you in the running to win a brand new home in Bryan

Tours of the home are every Saturday and Sunday through June 4.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

