State and local leaders watching Title 42 expire, lack of agreement in Congress

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State representatives in Washington D.C. have been working to find an agreement on what to do with Title 42 expiring.

Thursday, House Republicans passed a bill called the Secure The Border Act. This would increase the number of border patrol agents by the thousands and resume construction of the Trump-era border wall.

“It’s the right framework to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and secure the border and defend the American people and our sovereignty and that hasn’t happened in two years. We’re experiencing a self-inflicted crisis and it doesn’t have to be that way because we had a president who had the will to use every resource and tool to stop it. And the numbers dropped significantly,” Rep. Jodey Arrington, a Texas Republican, said.

But, the Secure The Border Act is unlikely to go anywhere, with it moving to the Democrat-controlled Senate. White House officials have also already discussed a veto if the bill makes it to President Biden’s desk.

Instead, the Biden Administration will implement rules Friday to penalize those entering the U.S. illegally.

It’s a situation those serving parts of the Brazos Valley say didn’t need to happen.

“We’re in a crisis. I mean, I live in it. I live in Texas and my home state is overrun by, you know, cartels and illegals coming in and really discouraged by the fentanyl,” Rep. Michael McCaul said. “It’s a serious crisis. It didn’t have to happen.”

But, in Brazos County, leaders say this won’t be changing much. Those working to help people achieve citizenship in the area say many undocumented immigrants live and work across the Brazos Valley already, and often go unseen. They predict that this situation will have little to no impact on the community, and many of those coming here will continue to live and work in the area.

