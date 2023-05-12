Sweeten up your mornings with donuts from Babe’s

By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 12, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dana Ung says he grew up a “donut shop kid.”

“As donut shop kids get older, our parents have always made the traditional, OG donuts. For myself and my brothers, we are really into ‘foodie’ stuff and the whole culinary world, so we get creative,” Ung said.

Babe’s Doughnuts & Coffee Shop is all about creativity.

“I only make them if I think they’re good,” Ung said. “It’s not all about what’s popular. We make a lot of flavors we always wanted to try as kids in the shop.”

Babe’s is located at 3409 South Texas Avenue in Bryan. You can stop by and try these sweet treats for yourself seven days a week starting at 7 a.m.

