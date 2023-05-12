Three Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball’s Julia Cottrill and Rylen Wiggins earned All-SEC First Team honors, while Koko Wooley garnered All-SEC Second Team recognition, the league announced Friday.

The first team accolades is only the second time an Aggie duo claimed the recognitions in the same season and marks the first time since Ashley Walters and Tori Vidales did so in 2016.

Cottrill finished the SEC regular season ranked in the top 10 in numerous offensive categories, including No. 3 in RBI (22), No. 4 in doubles (6) and No. 5 in total bases (49). The junior registered the sixth most hits with 25 and smashed six home runs, the seventh most, while finishing with a .636 slugging percentage, the eighth best in the league. The Wichita, Kansas, native finished with a .991 fielding percentage and a .846 stolen base against percentage.

The junior was tabbed D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week after knocking four home runs and 10 RBI in the final SEC series of the regular season against Missouri on April 28-30.

Wiggins, a junior, led the Aggies and ranked eighth best in the conference in batting average (.349) and on-base percentage (.453), during league play. Most notably, she hit .450 with runners in scoring position and .438 with two outs. The Wylie, Texas, product started all 24 conference games at third base and led the SEC in assists with 61 and had a .955 fielding percentage.

Despite battling through half the conference slate with a broken finger, Wooley registered the fifth most hits in the SEC with 26 and was tied for the most triples with three. The sophomore was a menace on the basepaths ranking sixth in the league with six stolen bases in eight attempts. Wooley earned one SEC Co-Player of the Week honor after totalling .455 average going 5-for-11, while driving in three runs, scoring three runs, and stealing two bases in the series sweep of Mississippi State on April 8-10.

The La Porte, Texas, standout started all 24 games at shortstop and registered a .915 fielding percentage.

It marked the second career conference recognition for Cottrill after earning All-SEC Newcomer honors in 2021 at Florida, and a second career honor for Wiggins after earning All-Freshman Team in 2021. The second team honor is a career first for Wooley.

