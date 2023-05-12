Toucans FC Announce the New Coaching Staff for ’23 Season

Bryan, TX– Mary 12, 2023 – The Twin City Toucans FC are excited to announce that for the Summer 2023 Season former Assistant Danny Riley will take the helm as the Head Coach with former player Roberto Carlos Hernandez as the new Assistant! Both coaches were involved with the team in the past season and have both helped win the division in the past.

Head Coach for the 2023 season is Danny Riley. A native from Leeds, England, Coach Riley was part of the 2022 league winning staff and will continue with the club for the upcoming season. We are excited to have Coach Riley back as he brings over 10 years of worldwide coaching experience to the team. Riley has coached in multiple roles in Sweden, Spain, UK, Australia and most recently as the assistant coach at University of the Incarnate Word.

Coach Rileys playing career accounted for many accolades as he attended St Edwards University (Austin) and also included a USL2 national championship with Austin Aztex in 2013.

“I am excited to be back as the head coach for the 2023 season. It is a great privilege to represent this club again and I am looking forward to emulating last season and making a push for the USL2 title”

Assistant coach for the 2023 season is Roberto Carlos Hernandez. Coming from McAllen, Texas, Robbie was a former Cavalry player, playing for the past 4 seasons, including during its reign inaugural season in 2017. Recently graduated from the University of Mount Olive and most recently became the graduate assistant at Upper Iowa University.

“I am excited to continue my coaching career with the Toucans this season and win the league title again”.

The Carnival is coming to Edible Field - for tickets and information along with getting your replica Jersey of the most colorful jersey in all of sports, go to ToucansFC.com

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.