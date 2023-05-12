Treat of the Day: 2023 Washington County Fair Scholars

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Fair recently awarded nearly $70,000 in scholarship funds to youth in the community through its scholarship program.

The scholarships are offered annually for youth seeking a college education.

On its website, The Washington County Fair Association says its mission is to promote and encourage agriculture, horticulture and home economics through the exhibition of related products with a principal goal to support youth activities thru education and scholarship.

You can see a full list of the 2023 scholarship recipients here.

