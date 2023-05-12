Treat of the Day: 2023 Washington County Fair Scholars

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Fair recently awarded nearly $70,000 in scholarship funds to youth in the community through its scholarship program.

The scholarships are offered annually for youth seeking a college education.

On its website, The Washington County Fair Association says its mission is to promote and encourage agriculture, horticulture and home economics through the exhibition of related products with a principal goal to support youth activities thru education and scholarship.

You can see a full list of the 2023 scholarship recipients here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a...
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Texas Rangers asked to investigate officer involved shooting
Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
Highway 21 in Bryan near Hooper Street in the Castle Heights area.
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on SH 21 in Bryan

Latest News

Yearbook staffs earn state awards
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD yearbook staffs earn state recognition
Treat of the Day: Five Texas A&M Rec Sports clubs bring collegiate national championship titles back to Aggieland
Treat of the Day: Five Texas A&M Rec Sports clubs bring collegiate national championship titles...
Treat of the Day: Five Texas A&M Rec Sports clubs bring collegiate national championship titles back to Aggieland
Treat of the Day: Bea Saba honored with 2023 Outstanding Services to Libraries Award
Treat of the Day: Bea Saba honored with 2023 Outstanding Services to Libraries Award