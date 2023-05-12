Wells to Participate in USA Basketball 3x3 National Team Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was invited to participate in the 2023 USA 3x3 Women’s National Team Trials, the organization announced Friday.

This will be the third experience with 3x3 USA Basketball for the Dallas native. Previously, she competed with the USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team and the 2022 3x3 USA Basketball FIBA Women’s Series.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career. Wells was a five-time letter winner for A&M, competing for the Aggies from 2017-23.

Trials begin May 12, the USA Basketball 3x3 Selection Committee will be on hand to evaluate participating athletes for 2023-24 3x3 national teams.

