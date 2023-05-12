Wells to Participate in USA Basketball 3x3 National Team Trials

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was invited to participate in the 2023 USA 3x3 Women’s National Team Trials, the organization announced Friday.

This will be the third experience with 3x3 USA Basketball for the Dallas native. Previously, she competed with the USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team and the 2022 3x3 USA Basketball FIBA Women’s Series.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career. Wells was a five-time letter winner for A&M, competing for the Aggies from 2017-23.

Trials begin May 12, the USA Basketball 3x3 Selection Committee will be on hand to evaluate participating athletes for 2023-24 3x3 national teams.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a...
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Texas Rangers asked to investigate officer involved shooting
Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
Highway 21 in Bryan near Hooper Street in the Castle Heights area.
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on SH 21 in Bryan

Latest News

Three Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors
Texas A&M vs Alabama baseball
Game two against Alabama moved to noon start on Saturday
KBTX Baseball
2023 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results
2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results