After a soggy start, more Brazos Valley rain expected Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A messy Texas weather maker will keep wet weather in the Brazos Valley’s forecast Saturday. Morning thunderstorms traveled 300 miles to reach the area before sunrise. As these storms moved through West and Central Texas overnight, a small-scale feature developed within it. This area of interest will keep concerns of lightning and healthy downpours that could inconvenience or pause outdoor plans.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Lee County until 8pm Saturday (this could be extended in time) and for Milam County until 7pm Sunday

A 2 out of 4 “SCATTERED” risk for excessive rainfall (aka possible flooding) is in effect for the entire Brazos Valley Saturday

A 1 out of 5 “ISOLATED” risk for an isolated strong/severe storm or two is in effect for the East and Central Brazos Valley Saturday

LOCALIZED FLOOD CONCERNS

Ample tropical moisture and this weather feature in the neighborhood will keep concerns for locally heavy rain through Saturday (and Mother’s Day Sunday, for that matter). As of 7am, a band of heavy rain left behind as much as 3″ to 4″ of rain at and near the Highway 79 bridge over the Brazos River between Milam and Robertson Counties. 1.50″ to 2.50″ rain totals were estimated by PinPoint Radar to be common across a large portion of both of these counties. Considering rain and thunderstorms will fall for many, but unevenly, for the rest of the day, an additional 0.25″ to 2″ of rain is possible before 10 pm.

PinPoint Radar estimates over 4" of rain fell in parts of the Northern Brazos Valley early Saturday morning (KBTX)

PLAN FOR MORE RAIN THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Looking to get out and about for Saturday plans or errands? Light steady rain with the occasional flash of lightning is expected to continue through the morning hours. The heaviest rain should pass for most, but steady light rain will keep things soggy for many. Early forecast guidance suggests another round of thunderstorms will be possible, moving in from the southwest, by midday to early afternoon. The highest chance for this new development is right through the Central Brazos Valley. Lighting, an occasional wind gust to 25-30mph, and passing downpours remain the general concern for the rest of the day.

Early Saturday morning iteration for what radar could look like through the afternoon and early evening (KBTX)

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL?

While the occasional strong wind gust or small hail may try to fall with the heaviest rain -- the chance for severe weather in the Brazos Valley seems low. Outdoor activities will be hindered by the likelihood of cloud-to-ground lightning passing downpours. Localized low-lying and street flooding should remain our main impact of concern.

