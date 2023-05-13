Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Chiquita

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chiquita is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 12.

Chiquita is a female and her breed is unknown but is believed to be over one year old.

She is about 40 pounds and loves to be held.

Take a look at Chiquita and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

