Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Chiquita

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chiquita is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 12.

Chiquita is a female and her breed is unknown but is believed to be over one year old.

She is about 40 pounds and loves to be held.

Take a look at Chiquita and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

