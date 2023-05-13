Aggies can’t overcome Crimson Tide in game two

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team’s series against Alabama was evened at a game apiece with Saturday’s 12-1 run-rule loss against the Crimson Tide on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Alabama (34-17, 12-14 SEC) pounced early with three runs after three batters and extended the lead to 12-0 with eight runs in the fifth.

Jace LaViolette hit his third home run of the weekend in the bottom of the sixth before play was halted due lightning strikes in the area at 1:59 into the afternoon’s play.

Play resumed after a 33-minute delay and the Aggies were unable to claw back into the contest.

LaViolette was the lone Aggie with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 on the day.

Andrew Pinckney powered Alabama, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and six RBI. Colby Shelton added his third home run of the weekend.

Garrett McMillan (2-2) picked up the win for Alabama allowing just one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.0 innings.

Will Johnston (3-3) was saddled with the loss for Texas A&M (30-21, 12-14 SEC). He surrendered four runs one three hits and four walks while striking out five in 2.2 innings.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMER

Jace LaViolette – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Tide return for Sunday’s rubber match at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 3:02 p.m.

