Bryan advocates, experts weigh in on Title 42 expiration and new process

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in more than three years, U.S. border officials are processing incoming migrants without Title 42.

This policy expired Thursday night, ending a pandemic-era rule that denied access due to health emergencies. Leaders expect this change will bring an influx of people to the border from Mexico, but confusion is making that situation worse.

Laura Leon is an immigration lawyer in Bryan. She deals with countless local cases.

“The people that come to my office we offer them opportunities to be able to figure out a way to get their residency a legal status in the United States without having to leave the country...we do try to do our best to get them their work permits, their socials so that they can drive and work safely here in Texas,” she said.

Leon was once on the other side of her own desk.

“I’m from Colombia and we came to this country seeking asylum, our case was granted. So, I am them. I am them when I see children. I was one of them, you know at the beginning of my story my immigrant story,” Leon said. “We need to welcome those who are coming from other countries because a lot of people think that it’s easy. ‘Oh, they’re just coming because they want to seek a better life’. Yes, of course, everybody wants a better life, but they’re coming because they cannot have a good life in their country. A lot of them have been victims of torture. A lot have been victims of rape. A lot of them have been victims of extortion.”

Jose Antonio Caraballo-Rivera works with the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network and has mentored people working to assimilate into the United States. This includes people who are documented and undocumented. While the numbers are going up, he says this isn’t anything new.

“More immigrants are coming here from places that were not common before nevertheless, the immigrants have been here always. They’re invisible. They’re in the kitchens of the restaurants, they’re in the construction sites, they’re on the roofs of our homes. They have been here since I have been here. They’re just invisible,” Caraballo-Rivera said.

With Title 42 expired, Leon says people need to be knowledgeable when at or traveling to the border for asylum.

“Figure out what would be the best way to come into the country now that you’ve been at the border, right. And the answer is not the coyote. The answer is there is a system in place it’s called CVP1,” she said.

This is an app that the border patrol is using to get documentation from those seeking asylum. But this process can take months, especially with the mass submissions.

Caraballo-Rivera says those living in the United States need to ensure they have all the knowledge they can. Especially, when it comes to being taken advantage of or even getting hurt.

“If you’re a victim of crime, if you’re an immigrant if you’re undocumented or even if you have papers remember that if you’re a victim of any crime please be aware that they have local lawyers like Laura that will help you. Come out of the Shadows if you are a victim of violence or of any crime. If you are afraid to come to the lawyers first, come to Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network. We will guide, you we will advise you and let you know what your options are, but do not hide as a victim as an immigrant,” he said.

The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network works to meet the needs of any immigrant. You can find more information on their website, brazosimmigration.com.

Laura Leon Law, PLLC can be contacted at lauraleonlaw.com or by calling (979) 810-8880.

