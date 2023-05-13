College Station’s softball season ends in regional quarterfinals

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s season came to an end after a 4-1 loss to Georgetown in game two of the regional quarterfinal series in Caldwell.

Georgetown scored one run in the first frame and tacked on two more in the fourth. The Cougars got their lone score in the fourth when Samone Clark drew a bases loaded walk.

College Station finishes the regular season with a 26-11-1 record.

We drop game 2, 4-1 and end our season in the Regional Quarterfinals at 26-11-1. Great job by these kids. Thank you to all of the parents, students, teachers, coaches, administrators, facility workers, and athletic trainers for you help on this journey! We’ll be back. #Cougs — CSHS Softball (@CSHSSoftball) May 13, 2023

