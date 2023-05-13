College Station’s softball season ends in regional quarterfinals

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s season came to an end after a 4-1 loss to Georgetown in game two of the regional quarterfinal series in Caldwell.

Georgetown scored one run in the first frame and tacked on two more in the fourth. The Cougars got their lone score in the fourth when Samone Clark drew a bases loaded walk.

College Station finishes the regular season with a 26-11-1 record.

