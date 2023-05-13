Consol baseball keeps season alive with 6-2 win over Georgetown

H.S. Baseball Scores May 12th
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Georgetown 6-2 in game two of their area round playoff series at Tiger Field Friday night.

The Tigers started hot with a four-run first inning that proved to be enough for the victory.

Nathan Hodge was 2 for 2 at the plate and Cole Bentz was 2 for 4.

Consol and Georgetown will play a deciding game three Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Georgetown.

