Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota

A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo: Conner Beene(KBTX)(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Conner Beene
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South between Navasota and College Station Saturday afternoon.

The crash is located just before FM 2154 near Millican.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at least 10 vehicles are involved.

DPS says injuries appear to be minor.

It is unclear what caused the accident or how long the roadway will be closed.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

