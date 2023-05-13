Navasota Police patrol unit struck responding to accident on Highway 6

A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo: Conner Beene(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Conner Beene
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -A Navasota Police Officer received minor injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck on Highway 6 North near the Navasota bridge Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a Navasota police officer was investigating another crash when a vehicle attempted to avoid colliding with another vehicle but instead collided with the patrol unit.

The accident briefly closed one lane of the highway as first responders work to clear the scene.

Officials say the Navasota police officer received minor injuries.

DPS is currently investigating the incident.

