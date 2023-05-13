New Bryan Assistant Police Chief sworn in

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department swore in a new Assistant Police Chief Friday.

Asst. Chief David Johnson was sworn in surrounded by co-workers, friends and family Friday afternoon. The new badge was placed on his uniform and he recited an Oath of Office in front of the group.

Johnson says he’s proud to serve the residents of his lifelong home.

“It’s very much an honor and a privilege to continue to serve the Bryan Police Department in the city of Bryan in this capacity. I grew up in Bryan. I’m from Bryan and almost all my family is in Bryan. So, it means a great deal for me to be here and for me to continue to serve this community with the greatest Police Department there is in Texas,” he said.

Johnson said he looks forward to new patrol duties and being a community member above all.

