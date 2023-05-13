Paramedics help save newborn kittens that couldn’t move or breathe after birth

Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help...
Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help after being born.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - First responders in Pennsylvania say they were able to save a half-dozen kittens that were brought to them for help.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said its team helped six newborn cats that were in distress on Tuesday.

Paramedics said a woman came to their medic station with a box of kittens that were rolled into a ball. They had their umbilical cords wrapped around their necks, unable to move or breathe.

According to the team, two of the kittens had the placenta covering the airways.

The crew said they were able to grab the necessary equipment to cut the cords and help all of the kittens get back to breathing.

First responders said they were greeted with a “meow” from the group as a thank you after the procedure.

