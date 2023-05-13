Six Homers Power Aggies to 11-5 Series Opening Win over Bama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Trevor Werner’s three-homer night paced the Texas A&M baseball team to an 11-5 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Friday’s series opener on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Werner tattooed his trio of two-run taters in the third, fifth and seventh innings as the Aggies opened a 9-4 lead. The effort tied an Aggie single-game record, most recently accomplished by Dell Lindsey in 1999. Werner batted 3-for-4 on the night with six RBI.

Texas A&M (30-20, 12-13 SEC) blasted six home runs on the night, the most in a game since March 2021. Brett Minnich started the fireworks with a two-run dinger in the first inning and Jace LaViolette hit leadoff shots I the sixth and eighth inning.

Werner’s first tater gave Texas A&M a 4-1 lead in the third, but Alabama (33-17, 11-14 SEC) tied it up with three runs in the top of the fifth. Werrner’s second one gave the Aggies a 6-4 advantage and they never looked back.

Evan Aschenbeck (7-1) earned the victory out of the bullpen, yielding just one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.0 innings. Brandyn Garcia retired all four batters he faced, including one strikeout, to earn his first save of the season. Nathan Dettmer went 4.2 innings in the start, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 3-for-5, 3 HR, 6 RBI

Jace LaViolette – 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jack Moss – 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Evan Aschenbeck – 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; W, 7-1

Brandyn Garcia – 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Tide return to Blue Bell Park for Saturday’s game two with first pitch slated for 12:02 p.m.

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | A&M 2, BAMA 0

With one out, Jack Moss worked a seven-pitch walk, moved to second with a throwing error by Alabama pitcher Luke Holman on a failed pickoff attempt and scooted to third on a two-out wild pitch. Brett Minnich returned to the lineup after missing four games and delivered a home run to leftfield.

T2 | A&M 2, BAMA 1

Colby Shelton hit a 1-0 offering over the fence in left-center for a one-out solo home run.

B3 | A&M 4, BAMA 1

Moss punched a two-out single up the middle and Trevor Werner cleared the wall in left-center for a home run.

T5 | A&M 4, BAMA 4

Shelton fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before hitting a leadoff home run to right-center. With one out, Ed Johnson gapped a double to left-center and Bryce Eblin homered to centerfield.

B5 | A&M 6, BAMA 4

Hunter Haas was issued a four-pitch walk to start the frame. With one out, Werner clobbered a home run to leftfield.

B6 | A&M 7, BAMA 4

Jace LaViolette jacked a 1-1 pitch to dead centerfield for a leadoff home run.

B7 | A&M 9, BAMA 4

Haas roped a leadoff single to leftfield and with two outs Werner launched his school-record tying third homer of the game over the centerfield wall.

T8 | A&M 9, BAMA 5

With two outs, Tommy Seidl and Drew Williamson hit back-to-back singles to rightfield. Seidl came around to score on a throwing error by Aggie second baseman Austin Bost after Andrew Pinckney’s infield single.

B8 | A&M 11, BAMA 5

LaViolette hit his second leadoff home run of the game, stroking a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right-center. With one out, Tab Tracy reached on an infield single, stole second base and scored when Moss gapped a two-out single to left-center.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES Head Coach Jim SchlossnagleOn tonight’s game…”Yeah, I thought we played good defense. It was a tough night to pitch. Our first couple of homers were pop ups that blew out of the park. Their (Alabama) starting pitcher is really good, anytime you can punch Hunter Haas on three pitches to start a game that says a lot. I thought (Nathan) Dettmer did okay, he just didn’t finish the pitchers.”

Junior third baseman Trevor WernerOn being in the zone…”It is always good when you are in the quote-on-quote zone. I was just locked in and felt like I couldn’t miss. It is awesome when you are in the zone and when you are not in the zone you are trying to find it.”

Senior designated hitter Brett MinnichOn the offense taking off…”Our offense has so much potential and continues to grow. Have you ever seen Trever Werner and Jace LaViolette in person? They can hurt a ball. So it is great to get to play alongside those guys.”

