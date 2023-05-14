Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating robots during Bryan ISD’s robotics exhibition.

Elementary and Intermediate schools across the district have robotics clubs where they learn about programming robots to perform different tasks.

After Bryan ISD received a long-term loan from Texas A&M’s SPARK Engineering, robotics clubs have grown quickly in a short period of time.

“Some of these kids they’ve taken to it so quickly. They have some background knowledge already with the things that they do just in school or at home with technology so it’s something that they can relate to,” said Bryan ISD Advanced Academics Specialist Kristina Regan.

Schools like Rayburn Intermediate have seen their robotics club become so popular that they are starting to run out of supplies for their students to use.

“We have over 100 kids and we need more robots so we can get more kids,” said Rayburn science teacher Nick May.

Rayburn Intermediate set up a donation site for anyone that wants to help gather funds so they can purchase more supplies for their robotics club.

