DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -DPS troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Robertson County.

It happened on State Highway 6 in Hearne.

Troopers say at approximately 1:10 a.m., for reasons unknown, an F250 pickup made a U-turn and was struck by a Peterbilt 18-wheeler.

DPS says the driver of the F250, Christian Bernal-Campos was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Robertson County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

⚠️OVERNIGHT CRASH involving an 18-wheeler on SH 6 near Hearne.



📸:Lyanna Williams pic.twitter.com/IBrSeqW5Ae — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) May 14, 2023

