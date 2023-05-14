DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -DPS troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Robertson County.
It happened on State Highway 6 in Hearne.
Troopers say at approximately 1:10 a.m., for reasons unknown, an F250 pickup made a U-turn and was struck by a Peterbilt 18-wheeler.
DPS says the driver of the F250, Christian Bernal-Campos was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Robertson County Jail.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.
