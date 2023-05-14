Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain continues this weekend, drenching Mother’s Day plans across the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch early Sunday morning after heavy rain and saturated soils caused some area creeks and streams to run over their banks.

WHO: Austin, Waller, Grimes, and Montgomery Counties

WHAT: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. An additional 2″ to 4″ of rainfall is expected with isolated higher totals possible. Some parts of the watch area has already received 7″ to 10″ of rain since Saturday.

WHEN: The watch is in effect through 7pm Sunday

IMPACTS: Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavier rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, rivers, and low-lying / flood prone areas.

7:30am PinPoint Radar Update: Flood Warnings are in effect for parts of the East & Southern Brazos Valley. More heavy rain is expected today (especially east of the Navasota River). Here's the latest on a drenched Mother's Day pic.twitter.com/v0g0bvkXU9 — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) May 14, 2023

Morning forecast data is painting the picture of another band of heavy rain stretching north out of the Gulf of Mexico during the afternoon hours. This will slowly move east-northeast through and then out of the Brazos Valley, but is likely to keep rain ongoing for much of the day. Localized totals of up to another 6″ of rain are forecast before the end of the day.

The National Weather Service has placed a MODERATE risk of flooding over the Southern Brazos Valley Sunday (KBTX)

The Weather Prediction Center (part of the National Weather Service) has outlined the southern half of the area in a 3 out of 4 (red) risk for “excessive rainfall” -- meaning more localized flood issues are likely to pop up today. Excessive runoff may cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying and flood-prone locations. The Northern Brazos Valley has been included in a 2 out of 4 (yellow) “scattered” risk. The heaviest rain over the last 24 hours in this area fell across a majority of Milam and Robertson Counties.

While not as widespread, another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms is forecast to pass through the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon.

