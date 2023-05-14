Kids gift moms custom pots for Mother’s Day

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Mothers received a one-of-a-kind gift from their children Saturday afternoon.

During the Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party at Martha’s Bloomers kids were able to paint a pot for their moms.

They were also able to pick out a plant to grow inside the pot from the store.

“I think it’s super important that we recognize mothers in our lives and how they influence us and how special they are,” said Martha’s Boutique manager Tracy Cerro.

This was the first year for the Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party and the store says they want to host the event again next year.

