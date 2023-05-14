Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike

Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with the entertainment industry writers' strike.(Source: Sony Pictures Television)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT
(CNN) - Actress and “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for the entertainment industry writers’ strike.

Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with those striking. Her co-host, Ken Jennings, will take over the hosting duties for the week.

Officials say production on the game show is able to move forward because the questions were reportedly written before the strike began.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired.

The last writers’ strike, which happened in 2007, lasted for 100 days.

