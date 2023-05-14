New Hampshire police say 4 people wounded in shooting at graduation party

This is a stock photo. Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation...
This is a stock photo. Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.

The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter said Saturday the investigation is ongoing.

“Our detectives are out there working, they’ll be working into the night,” he said.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“Families and friends should be able to gather in peace — gun violence is unacceptable in our community. Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement to WMUR-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Navasota Police patrol unit struck responding to accident on Highway 6
Heaviest rain Saturday is expected to fall along the middle to upper Texas Coast
After a soggy start, more Brazos Valley rain expected Saturday
A Bryan man is in jail after police said he used his phone to take a video of an underage teen...
Bryan man arrested after recording underaged girl in changing room
Johnson said looks forward to new patrol duties and being a community member above all.
New Bryan Assistant Police Chief sworn in

Latest News

A Flood WATCH is in effect for parts of the Southern Brazos Valley Mother's Day
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
FILE - A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a...
Bells to toll for Buffalo supermarket victims a year after mass shooting
It has been one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and injured three...
Buffalo holds remembrance on anniversary of grocery store mass shooting