Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 6 near Highway 90 in Navasota overnight.

According to Navasota Police, crews received the call around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday regarding the fatal accident.

Police say a commercial motor vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 6 and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking along the Highway. The truck lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the truck is being treated for minor injuries. The pedestrian passed away on the scene.

Navasota Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Highway 6 southbound traffic is being detoured to the feeder road north of Highway 90. The entrance ramp at Highway 90 onto Highway 6 is also closed.

No other details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

