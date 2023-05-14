Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.(KWTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 6 near Highway 90 in Navasota overnight.

According to Navasota Police, crews received the call around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday regarding the fatal accident.

Police say a commercial motor vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 6 and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking along the Highway. The truck lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the truck is being treated for minor injuries. The pedestrian passed away on the scene.

Navasota Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Highway 6 southbound traffic is being detoured to the feeder road north of Highway 90. The entrance ramp at Highway 90 onto Highway 6 is also closed.

No other details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Navasota Police patrol unit struck responding to accident on Highway 6
Heaviest rain Saturday is expected to fall along the middle to upper Texas Coast
After a soggy start, more Brazos Valley rain expected Saturday
A Bryan man is in jail after police said he used his phone to take a video of an underage teen...
Bryan man arrested after recording underaged girl in changing room
Johnson said looks forward to new patrol duties and being a community member above all.
New Bryan Assistant Police Chief sworn in

Latest News

A Flood WATCH is in effect for parts of the Southern Brazos Valley Mother's Day
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating...
Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 5/13
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 5/13
Highlights: Alabama tops Texas A&M
Highlights: Alabama tops Texas A&M