Police Chaplain stresses importance of supporting officers after line of duty deaths

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Cameron and Milam County is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Sgt. Joshua Clouse was shot while serving a warrant Wednesday.

His death highlights the risks police officers face every day as they protect and serve their communities.

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39 (Cameron Police Department)

In the past decade, Texas has lost 356 law enforcement officers in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial, a nonprofit organization honoring fallen heroes.

As National Police Week begins, the impact of such tragedies on first responders, their families, and the community is being felt.

National Police Week, which dates back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Ron Leonard, a volunteer police chaplain and member of Operation Safety 91, whose mission is to provide resources for first responders and their families, says officers and their families endure a range of emotions after suffering a line-of-duty death in their department or surrounding agencies.

“When an officer goes down in the line of duty or is killed in the line of duty, it’s not just an agency that suffers but it is an entire nation,” said Leonard.

“These guys and gals go out and they literally live in the light of eternity because they don’t know if they’re going to be able to come home,” he added.

Leonard believes that some officers will need help to cope with the sudden loss, while others will be able to handle it on their own. He says for those who need help, there are resources available, such as Cop Line, which officers and their families can call 24/7 for support from a law enforcement officer, retired or active.

Officer Joshua Clouse's patrol unit has been parked outside the Cameron Police Department. (Josh Bowering)

“Some of them will have to get help some of them will seek counsel some of them will be able to handle it on their own but for the most part they’ll be able to reach out and that’s why there are organizations like Cop Line,” said Leonard.

Leonard also emphasizes the importance of residents demonstrating support from within the communities where officers perform their daily duties.

“When an officer stops them or when they see an officer in the street, they can just say hey, I appreciate your service, I’m praying for you, and they can just tell them that they can also provide them meals, they can also provide them treats,” said Leonard.

Funeral Services for Sgt. Clouse is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cameron.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family of Sgt. Clouse.

