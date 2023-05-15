Aggies open regional play in seventh place

SALEM, South Carolina -- The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished the first round of the NCAA Salem Regional slotted in seventh place in the 14-team field. The Aggies carded a 7-under 281 on The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, a par-72, 7,126-yard course.

The Aggies are three strokes behind the cutoff to advance to the NCAA Championships with the top five teams from each of the six regionals heading to the final tournament. Arkansas leads the Salem Regional heading into round two at 22-under 266. New Mexico is second at 16-under 272 followed by North Carolina (-15), Northern Illinois (-13) and Georgia Tech (-10) in the top 5 and Georgia Southern (-9) is positioned in sixth place.

Sam Bennett led the Aggies, firing a 3-under 69. He recorded six birdies on the day, including three on both sides of the turn and closed the round tied for 22nd place.

Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan are among a contingent of six golfers tied for 27th place at 2-under 70. Maichon parred all nine holes on the front half and closed out strong with a birdie at 16 and an eagle at the par-5 18th hole. Sadagopan had five birdies for the round, including four on the front nine.

Daniel Rodrigues, who recorded the Aggies’ other eagle on the day, on the par-4 eighth hole, finished even 72 and William Paysse posted a 2-over 74 to round out the fivesome.

Texas A&M starts Tuesday’s action teeing off from hole No. 1 at 7:55 a.m. Central. The Aggies are paired with two local schools in the second round, including host Clemson and nearby Furman.

TEAM SCORES

1.

Arkansas

266

-22

2.

New Mexico

272

-16

3.

North Carolina

273

-15

4.

Northern Illinois

275

-13

5.

Georgia Tech

278

-10

6.

Georgia Southern

279

-9

7.

Texas A&M

281

-7

8.

Clemson

282

-6

t-9.

Furman

283

-5

t-9.

Middle Tennessee

283

-5

t-9.

Purdue

283

-5

t-12.

Longwood

284

-4

t-12.

San Diego State

284

-4

14.

Long Island

308

+20

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-22.

Sam Bennett

69

-3

t-27.

Phichaksn Maichon

70

-2

t-27.

Vishnu Sadagopan

70

-2

t-42.

Daniel Rodrigues

72

E

t-56.

William Paysse

74

+2

