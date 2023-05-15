Aggies shut out by Alabama in series finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball lost to Alabama 11-0 in their series finale at Olsen Field Sunday night.

This is the first time the Aggies have suffered back-to-back losses by double digits in the SEC. Alabama run-ruled A&M on Saturday 12-1 before Sunday’s series-clinching win. This was the final home game for the Aggies in the 2023 season.

The Aggies put up seven hits with no errors but were unable to get a run across home. Alabama had 14 hits en route to its victory.

The Crimson Tide put up five runs in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. A grand slam from Tommy Seidl made it 5-0 in the second inning. That followed up a home run from Andrew Pinkney in the first inning.

Alabama’s starting pitcher Jacob McNairy had nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched, allowing six hits and no runs.

Jordan Thompson was 3-for-4 at the plate. Jack Moss was 2-for-4 while Trevor Werner and Hunter Haas each had a hit.

Texas A&M will wrap up the regular season starting on Thursday for a road series at Mississippi State.

