Another round of drenching rain for the Brazos Valley Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With already saturated ground from a waterlogged Mother’s Day Weekend, additional rainfall Monday made quite the mess across the Brazos Valley. While no severe weather occurred, pockets of very heavy rain caused plenty of issues into the evening.
Isolated showers began to pop up around lunchtime west of I-45 near Huntsville. More of these isolated storms pulsed up across the Brazos Valley in the 1 o’clock hour. The problem? Some of these storms were basically stationary allowing for buckets of rain to fall over singular locations.
One of these storms parked itself over north Brazos County, dumping rain between Benchley and Wixon Valley, right on top of the Tabor Community. In just under an hour, rainfall estimates were coming in at over 2″. Below is radar data of the storm at 1:40 pm.
Just ten minutes later, radar estimated rainfall had jumped to over 3.5″ with rainfall rates over 2.5″ per hour continuing to fall on the same location.
As the afternoon proceeded, bands of heavy rain moved through the central Brazos Valley. A prominent shelf cloud accompanied these storms riding the rain cooled air as it moved north and west.
More pockets of heavy rain fell as the evening rush hour came around. This made for a messy evening commute, with areas of flooding occurring where we typically see it and in other low-lying areas.
All of Monday’s rain followed a very soggy weekend. Some areas in the northern portion of Montgomery County picked up over 10 inches of rain on Saturday alone. Below is a look at estimated rainfall across the Brazos Valley since midnight Saturday. It is safe to say, we need a break for all of this water to recede.
