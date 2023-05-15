Another round of drenching rain for the Brazos Valley Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With already saturated ground from a waterlogged Mother’s Day Weekend, additional rainfall Monday made quite the mess across the Brazos Valley. While no severe weather occurred, pockets of very heavy rain caused plenty of issues into the evening.

Isolated showers began to pop up around lunchtime west of I-45 near Huntsville. More of these isolated storms pulsed up across the Brazos Valley in the 1 o’clock hour. The problem? Some of these storms were basically stationary allowing for buckets of rain to fall over singular locations.

One of these storms parked itself over north Brazos County, dumping rain between Benchley and Wixon Valley, right on top of the Tabor Community. In just under an hour, rainfall estimates were coming in at over 2″. Below is radar data of the storm at 1:40 pm.

1:40pm Radar: North Brazos County storm is literally just sitting and dumping on top of the Tabor Community.



Rainfall totals in about 40min estimated over 2". Small pea-size hail may be mixing in pic.twitter.com/mPuBdrAxYm — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 15, 2023

Just ten minutes later, radar estimated rainfall had jumped to over 3.5″ with rainfall rates over 2.5″ per hour continuing to fall on the same location.

Storm that has been sitting over north Brazos County has *barely* moved. With rain rates upwards of 2.5" per hour, radar estimated rainfall now coming in over 3.5". pic.twitter.com/Jm7gpwFCNX — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) May 15, 2023

As the afternoon proceeded, bands of heavy rain moved through the central Brazos Valley. A prominent shelf cloud accompanied these storms riding the rain cooled air as it moved north and west.

@KBTXShel heavy rain and some lightning with this cell in Brenham pic.twitter.com/oas7eQj3wW — Chris G (@trailer_trash87) May 15, 2023

More bark than bite -- this low hanging shelf is going to turn some heads here in #bcstx pic.twitter.com/IZKtMdiero — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 15, 2023

TIMELAPSE: Watch #bcstx get gobbled up by a healthy May drenching in the 4pm hour Monday



📍South College Station pic.twitter.com/wexbLdo4ic — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 15, 2023

More pockets of heavy rain fell as the evening rush hour came around. This made for a messy evening commute, with areas of flooding occurring where we typically see it and in other low-lying areas.

📍 - S. College & Dellwood

Another day, another round of heavy rain. Hefty rain rates have put down multiple inches of rain on already saturated grounds.

📽️-Joshua Thuma pic.twitter.com/R6GSOWO86f — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) May 15, 2023

All of Monday’s rain followed a very soggy weekend. Some areas in the northern portion of Montgomery County picked up over 10 inches of rain on Saturday alone. Below is a look at estimated rainfall across the Brazos Valley since midnight Saturday. It is safe to say, we need a break for all of this water to recede.

The Brazos Valley is drenched after multiple days of heavy rainfall. (KBTX)

