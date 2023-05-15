Bridge on Greenleaf Lane damaged, residents asked to shelter in place

Residents living on private road Greenleaf Lane are being asked to shelter in place if possible.
Residents living on private road Greenleaf Lane are being asked to shelter in place if possible.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Residents living on private road Greenleaf Lane are being asked to shelter in place if possible.

The county says the bridge is damaged and unsafe for pedestrians and motorists.

Residents tell KBTX the bridge caved in during the rain.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
Sunday's Flood WATCH has been extended until 9pm and now includes Walker & San Jacinto Counties
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
Rainfall totals from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley over Mother's Day Weekend
RAINFALL: Here’s how much drenched the Brazos Valley Mother’s Day Weekend
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota

Latest News

Legislatures have been working on getting the CROWN Act to pass the Senate floor since 2021.
CROWN Act makes strides in state legislature, reaches Gov. Abbott’s desk
CROWN Act makes strides in state legislature, reaches Gov. Abbott's desk
CROWN Act makes strides in state legislature, reaches Gov. Abbott's desk
Monday Evening Weather Forecast - May 15
Monday Evening Weather Forecast - May 15
First responders reminding drivers about dangers of high waters
First responders reminding drivers about dangers of high waters