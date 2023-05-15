Bridge on Greenleaf Lane damaged, residents asked to shelter in place

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Residents living on private road Greenleaf Lane are being asked to shelter in place if possible.

The county says the bridge is damaged and unsafe for pedestrians and motorists.

Residents tell KBTX the bridge caved in during the rain.

The bridge on private road Greenleaf Ln. (Pct. 3) is damaged and unsafe for pedestrians and motorists. Bryan Fire Department is on-scene until 6pm to assist residents who need to leave. Shelter in place, if possible until conditions improve. — BrazosCountyTX (@BrazosCountyTX) May 15, 2023

