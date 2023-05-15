Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with a cookie (or two)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Chocolate Chip Day falls on the 22nd birthday of Blue Baker this year.

To celebrate the special occasions, Blue Baker is giving away free cookies all day on Monday, May 15.

“We’ve been here 22 years today in the Brazos Valley. We opened 22 years ago on May 15 and we’re just still so excited to be here, especially after Covid. Our community here is fabulous. They continue to support us and we’re grateful,” Blue Baker President, Zach Langenkamp, said.

Langenkamp says Blue Baker’s ingredient list is very clean.

“Our chocolate chip cookies are our favorite. We don’t use very many ingredients. There’s no secret ingredient. We just use really good quality ingredients and make them just right,” he said.

You can stop by any of the Blue Baker locations for a delicious, celebratory cookie until 9 p.m.

