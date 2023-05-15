Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with a cookie (or two)

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Chocolate Chip Day falls on the 22nd birthday of Blue Baker this year.

To celebrate the special occasions, Blue Baker is giving away free cookies all day on Monday, May 15.

“We’ve been here 22 years today in the Brazos Valley. We opened 22 years ago on May 15 and we’re just still so excited to be here, especially after Covid. Our community here is fabulous. They continue to support us and we’re grateful,” Blue Baker President, Zach Langenkamp, said.

Langenkamp says Blue Baker’s ingredient list is very clean.

“Our chocolate chip cookies are our favorite. We don’t use very many ingredients. There’s no secret ingredient. We just use really good quality ingredients and make them just right,” he said.

You can stop by any of the Blue Baker locations for a delicious, celebratory cookie until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
Sunday's Flood WATCH has been extended until 9pm and now includes Walker & San Jacinto Counties
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating...
Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition

Latest News

Head out to the 'Meet & Mingle' at The Station on 29th.
The next Belong in Bryan ‘Meet & Mingle’ is happening on Saturday
Looking for your Dream Home? This luxurious and spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Meet the local business helping to ‘Maroon Out’ the stands
Meet the local businesses helping to ‘Maroon Out’ the stands
THE THR3E(Recurring) - National Choco Chip Day
THE THR3E(Recurring) - National Choco Chip Day