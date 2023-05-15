Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County

Cleanup continued Monday afternoon after a 31-car train derailment near the small community of Dacus in Montgomery County.
Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are...
Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are also no road closures reported at this time.(Image by: Tyler Hoskins)
By Rusty Surette and Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DACUS, Texas (KBTX) - Cleanup continues Monday afternoon for a 31-car train derailment near the small community of Dacus in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management says all the cars were loaded with limestone rock and there are no reports of hazardous materials or any other dangerous materials linked with the incident.

Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are also no road closures reported at this time.

When the derailment happened isn’t exactly clear but footage taken by ABC 13 from the air shows a number of cars are still tossed over in a field in a rural area.

Emergency Management responded to the derailment on Monday morning but some residents tell us this happened over the weekend.

We have reached out to BNSF Railway for clarification and more information on when the incident occurred and the cause of it.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
Sunday's Flood WATCH has been extended until 9pm and now includes Walker & San Jacinto Counties
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating...
Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition

Latest News

Golf scramble to benefit Still Creek Ranch
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - May 15
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - May 15
An area of low pressure off the northeastern coast has been retroactively called a subtropical...
NHC retroactively names January system as first cyclone of 2023
Rainfall totals from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley over Mother's Day Weekend
RAINFALL: Here’s how much drenched the Brazos Valley Mother’s Day Weekend