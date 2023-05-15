Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County

DACUS, Texas (KBTX) - Cleanup continues Monday afternoon for a 31-car train derailment near the small community of Dacus in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management says all the cars were loaded with limestone rock and there are no reports of hazardous materials or any other dangerous materials linked with the incident.

Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are also no road closures reported at this time.

When the derailment happened isn’t exactly clear but footage taken by ABC 13 from the air shows a number of cars are still tossed over in a field in a rural area.

Emergency Management responded to the derailment on Monday morning but some residents tell us this happened over the weekend.

We have reached out to BNSF Railway for clarification and more information on when the incident occurred and the cause of it.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.