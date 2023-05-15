Committee to present report on need for veterans and mental health court in Brazos Co.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The committee responsible for determining the need for a veterans and/or mental health court in Brazos County is expected to present its findings to commissioners on Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda posted by the county.

Advocates believe these courts are necessary to address the challenges that many veterans and non-veterans face, such as substance abuse, addiction, PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and military sexual trauma.

Mental Health Courts are a type of specialty court treatment program that connects defendants with long-term community-based treatment.

According to the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health, the courts use assessments, individualized treatment plans, and judicial monitoring to address both the mental health needs of individuals and the public safety concerns of the local community.

Texas is home to more than 1.4 million veterans, the most of any state, and nearly one-third of veterans across the country end up in the criminal justice system. Studies show that veterans are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated than non-veterans.

Veteran Treatment Courts help veterans suffering from substance abuse or mental health issues with early intervention & treatment.

Currently, there are 31 specialty veteran courts serving 27 counties in Texas, and over 461 veteran treatment courts throughout the United States.

Eligibility requirements for veteran treatment court vary depending on the offense with which the veteran is charged or accused. Most veteran courts handle misdemeanor cases, and not all courts accept veterans accused of violent crimes, although some specialty veteran treatment courts do accept veterans charged with felony offenses.

The committee is being led by retired Brigadier General Bentley Nettles, who previously served as the executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The committee is composed of members from various organizations, including Brazos County Health and Wellness, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Brazos County Attorney’s Office, the Trial Court of Brazos County, the Brazos County Community Supervision/Adult Probation Department, the Public Defenders Office, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Veterans Administration Clinic, Texas A&M Veterans Resource and Services, and the MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley.

County leaders first discussed the possibility of a veterans court last December and formed the committee back in March.

The meeting will take place at the Brazos County Administration Building at 10 a.m. on Tuesday during the regular commissioner’s court meeting.

Brazos County Commissioners Court meetings can also be streamed on the county’s Facebook page.

