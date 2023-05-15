Deputies find 1.5K grams of cocaine in woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly, sheriff says

Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) – A traffic stop in South Carolina ended in an unusual discovery and two arrests.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a vehicle along I-85 and found a man and a woman, who appeared to be pregnant, in the car.

When deputies talked to the couple, officials said they gave conflicting stories about the woman’s due date.

Eventually, deputies said the woman took off running, and drugs began to fall from her body and onto the ground.

Once she was caught, deputies discovered she was wearing a fake rubber pregnancy belly, which was stuffed with more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Both the man and the woman, identified as Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
Sunday's Flood WATCH has been extended until 9pm and now includes Walker & San Jacinto Counties
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating...
Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition

Latest News

Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Israel Ballester II was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a triple shooting.
Milam County man sentenced to 15 years in connection to triple shooting
Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her European boss